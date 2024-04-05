Mark Henry sends out a strong message seemingly in response to CM Punk's AEW comments

AEW star Mark Henry recently shared his response to CM Punk's alarming comments about All Elite Wrestling.

CM Punk appeared on the MMA Hours show hosted by Ariel Helwani this past week. The WWE star was asked many questions, but most of them were about his time at AEW. Punk openly spoke about the frustrations he had with the company. He stated that All Elite Wrestling is not a legitimate business and also claimed that Tony Khan is not a real boss.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry stated that people should keep their personal differences to themselves and not air them in front of everyone on social media, as it does not have anything to do with anyone else.

"Keep your sh*t to yourself. It ain't got nothing to do with anybody else. You start airing your dirt laundry, there's people that love and respect you and they're gonna take your side. They don't even need to hear the other person's side. So, why put that out there? People need to stop going to social media and saying everything that goes on with them. Keep your business between you and don't bring it to work. People have to do better in pro wrestling. We cannibalize each other, like why? there's no reason for it." [4:47-6:13]

Jim Ross shares his thoughts on CM Punk's comments about AEW

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently addressed CM Punk's controversial comments about All Elite Wrestling and CEO Tony Khan. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross stated that he's tired of hearing the controversial stuff on social media and encouraged everyone to move on and leave the negativity behind.

“I saw a snippet of it. I didn’t see the whole thing. ’I’m tired of all the negative news, all the bad news, and all the controversial stuff. It’s enough is enough. Let’s move on, here. We got everybody’s point of view, we understand. No matter what anybody says in an interview, it’s not gonna solve the problems. It’s just, we’re gonna continue to wear that son of a b**** out.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Tony Khan chose not to comment on CM Punk's remarks about the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, many AEW stars like Adam Copeland and Dax Harwood seemingly responded to the Best in the World's comments.

