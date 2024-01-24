Mark Henry thinks former WWE Champion will be at WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently got to talk about a certain big name and their plans heading into WrestleMania 40. This was not guaranteed as the superstar had just recently suffered from an injury. This would be Seth Rollins.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he suffered from a Grade 2 tear of his MCL and a partially torn meniscus, which he sustained during his recent match against Jinder Mahal. This comes at an unfortunate time, as the road to WrestleMania is set to begin this weekend at Royal Rumble 2024, and he will play a big part moving forward as one of the WWE world champions.

In a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry mentioned how he believed that Seth Rollins could still make it to WrestleMania 40. He would know how much he wanted to push hard to recover and make an appearance. Henry knew that The Visionary wasn't the type to simply hand over his title due to his injury, and he would go through the risks.

"Yes [I think Seth will be at WrestleMania]," Henry said, hesitant to manifest any ill outcome with his prediction. "Seth is a soldier, a warrior in every sense of the word, and he's willing to sacrifice his body for the business of pro wrestling and it'll look somber and it'll look like he's gonna hand that title over, but you're a 'gosh darn idjit' as Yosemite Sam would say, if you think that's gonna happen. He will risk bodily harm for the business. Seth Rollins is gonna suck it up."

He understood that Seth Rollins would want to see everything through. He hoped that Rollins would be able to manage everything and that it would not reach unbearable levels.

"There's so many people just as qualified as I am to go and do the job. Why in the hell would I let them have that opportunity?" Henry asked. "Seth Rollins isn't gonna allow it ... I know who he is. I look in the mirror and I see him every day. I would not let nobody come and take my spot unless I really couldn't go. Seth Rollins is double-tough and I just know he's gonna suck it up and go, and I hope that he can manage it without there being any pain or doing more damage to himself," Henry said. "If he don't go, that means that it's worse than we thought." [H/t Wrestlinginc]

Gunther sends message to Seth Rollins following their encounter on WWE RAW

Last night on WWE RAW, Gunther confronted Seth Rollins. He made the bold claim that he was the one who was going to win the Royal Rumble match and that he'd choose Rollins for his match at WrestleMania 40.

Rollins is currently facing multiple leg injuries, and his appearance at the Grandest Stage of Them All isn't guaranteed at this point. On Twitter, the WWE Intercontinental Champion wished for him to heal up quickly, in hopes of a great match at WrestleMania between them.

With 30 men being in the Royal Rumble match, and several surprise names possibly entering, the world title match is still definitely up for grabs.

