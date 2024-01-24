Current champion sends two-word message to Seth Rollins after RAW confrontation

A current champion has sent a two-word message to Seth Rollins following their confrontation last night on WWE RAW.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins kicked off last night's edition of the red brand with a major announcement. The Visionary suffered an injury during his successful title defense against Jinder Mahal on last week's RAW. Rollins claimed that he would not be listening to his doctors, and would do everything he could to walk into WWE WrestleMania 40 as champion.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther interrupted and vowed to win the Men's Royal Rumble match this year. The Ring General made it to the final two superstars in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes. Gunther also added that he will be coming after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship once he wins the Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

The Imperium leader took to social media today to send a two-word message to Rollins following their confrontation on RAW. He told the champion to "heal up" and included an image of the two stars shaking hands as seen in his post below.

Former WWE writer claims the promotion missed a big opportunity with Seth Rollins last night on RAW

Vince Russo believes that The Judgment Day's Damian Priest should have finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract last night on WWE RAW.

Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1st and has not been able to cash in for a title match yet. During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo wondered why The Archer of Infamy didn't attack Seth Rollins while he was injured and cash in to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

"Well, think about it: why wouldn't Priest have cashed it in during the promo? [...] That's what I don't understand. If he's not gonna be stripped of the title like they used to do. If you didn't defend it in 30 days, you're stripped of the title. If he's not gonna be stripped of the title, and he's gonna have that thing for 10 weeks, why wouldn't Priest have cashed it in at the beginning of the show?" [From 9:50 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Seth Rollins has already had a confrontation with CM Punk and now also has to worry about Gunther coming after the World Heavyweight Championship. Only time will tell if Rollins will be healthy in time to defend his title at WWE WrestleMania 40 in April.

