A major segment will be kicking off tonight's episode of WWE RAW at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Tonight's edition of RAW will feature a face-to-face between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Rhodes has become one of the biggest stars in the company and is hoping to win the Royal Rumble match once again this year to get another shot at Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling last year and made his triumphant return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. Drew McIntyre will also be in action tonight against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a singles match.

Last week on RAW, Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal. However, The Visionary suffered an injury during the match, and the company has now announced that he will be addressing the matter to open tonight's show.

"TONIGHT on #WWERaw @WWERollins will KICK OFF the show with an update on his future as World Heavyweight Champion. 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork"

WWE veteran predicts fans will be frustrated with the creative direction following Seth Rollins' injury

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that fans could be annoyed with the creative direction of the promotion following Seth Rollins' injury.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that the injury to Rollins is a difficult situation for the company. He added that they could potentially vacate the World Heavyweight Championship, but the veteran believed it would not go over well with wrestling fans.

"It's all bad news. So we'll see what happens. But this is where you see how good creative is, when they take a situation like this, and they have to make it work. They can't say, 'Well, we might get it to work, we might not.' No, you make it work, somehow, some way. So, Seth Rollins, what would they do in that? That's up for creative to decide. I don't know what they would do. They could have him vacate the belt, which I think fans would sh*t on, I think." [From 4:26 onwards]

Seth Rollins and CM Punk had an epic confrontation last month on RAW and were seemingly heading toward a clash at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see what Seth Rollins has to say when he kicks off tonight's episode of RAW.

