WWE fans could be frustrated with creative direction after Seth Rollins' injury on RAW, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels the creative team has to revamp the storyline surrounding Seth Rollins after his injury.

The Visionary defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal this week on WWE RAW. However, Fightful Select reported that he may have sustained a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus. This could mean that the champion may not be able to compete for a few weeks. There is still no word on whether Seth will need surgery.

This week on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that this injury was a challenge for WWE creative. He detailed that the team now needed to figure out a good storyline heading into Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. The wrestling veteran claimed that they could strip Seth Rollins of the title, but that would annoy the fans.

"It's all bad news. So we'll see what happens. But this is where you see how good creative is, when they take a situation like this, and they have to make it work. They can't say, 'Well, we might get it to work, we might not.' No, you make it work, somehow, some way. So, Seth Rollins, what would they do in that? That's up for creative to decide. I don't know what they would do. They could have him vacate the belt, which I think fans would sh*t on, I think." [From 4:26 onwards]

This week, WWE announced that Rollins will open Monday Night RAW and address the audience about his future. It will be interesting to see what The Visionary has to say with less than a week left for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

What announcement does Seth Rollins have in store? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

