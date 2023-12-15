Why didn't CM Punk's promo with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW have a producer? The truth revealed

On this week’s edition of RAW, CM Punk made an important decision by committing his future to the red brand. This decision by The Best in the World led to plenty of excitement among fans. However, what excited them even more came moments later when Seth Rollins walked out to confront Punk.

The duo shared a great promo in which they took shots at each other, and overall, the segment was enjoyed by many. However, as per reports, it was later revealed that the promo between Punk and Rollins had no producer. This led to many questions about why there was no producer.

Recently, former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz answered the query. Tweeting a post, he wrote that when there is no physicality to a segment, the promotion does not assign a producer.

"This is so stupid. When there’s no physicality, there’s no producer assigned to segment. Been that way forever. Doesn’t mean there’s not a writer working with talent. The bigger question: why is anyone within the company sharing scripts/rundowns with anyone outside the company?"

This tweet by the former WWE writer was insightful in knowing how promos in WWE work. Given their first segment with each other was so entertaining, fans will surely be looking forward to another entertaining promo battle between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

WWE Veteran says CM Punk’s Royal Rumble participation could be unfortunate for RAW star

When Seth Rollins came out and confronted CM Punk on RAW’s latest episode, the latter declared himself for the Royal Rumble and hinted at a potential rivalry between the two. Punk’s declaration for the Rumble has led to excitement. However, as per a WWE Veteran, his participation is a threat to Cody Rhodes.

The veteran in question is Bill Apter. On Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said if Rhodes and Punk were the last two surviving men in the Rumble match, Punk would win. Apter also added that CM Punk’s return has changed the WWE's playing field. He said:

"I'd do the first-time-ever Royal Rumble, where somehow both of them go over the top rope at the same time, and they get a choice of who to choose. And, of course, CM Punk will choose Seth Rollins. Cody will choose Roman Reigns. I don't know what those two left in the ring at this point. I am gonna say that it is probably gonna be Punk if they are the last two guys. Unfortunate for Cody because you know Cody has been in a top top spot. But now Punk has come in, and the whole field of play has changed."

Once the Royal Rumble is done, it will be interesting to see how things are in the Stamford-based promotion. While Cody Rhodes is expected to go after Roman Reigns, CM Punk is speculated to take on Seth Rollins. It will be worth observing if this happens or whether WWE has a change of plans.

