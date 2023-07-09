Massive AEW star reveals exciting details of his backstage talks with WWE's Seth Rollins

AEW star Malakai Black recently revealed the profound impact WWE's Seth Rollins had on his career. The two previously worked together, and the House of Black leader says that he "learned a ton" from this experience.

Speaking on Bobby Fish's Undisputed Podcast, Malakai Black had nothing but kind words to say about the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion:

"I think that a lot of people don't understand how much of an MVP he has been. I learned a ton from working with Seth. When we were in the pandemic era, and even before that right before we shut down and stuff. The conversations I would have with him and the advice that he would give me and his perspective on the way he does his promos, the way he puts it in his head and how comes up with stuff.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

He continued, noting how Rollins' consistency over the years is what separates him from other wrestlers:

“Every week he would give me questions like, 'I want you to answer these,' and I'd have to sit down and think about it and I don't think people realize how incredibly good this dude and how consistent of a wrestler he's been for decades. He's the man."

Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign could be in jeopardy

Seth Rollins claimed the newly-introduced WWE World Heavyweight Championship when he defeated AJ Styles in the finals of a tournament to determine a new champion.

Since then, The Visionary has made it his personal mission to elevate the title and fend off all challengers. But these plans may be derailed by The Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy recently won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, guaranteeing him a championship match at any time of his choosing. This means that Rollins needs to watch his back because Priest could cash in his contract at a moment's notice.

Historically, Money in the Bank winners have been largely successful with their cash-ins, a fact Rollins knows all too well. Whether Damian Priest will realize the same level of success remains to be seen.

