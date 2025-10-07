Massive bombshell on AEW star Chris Jericho's future dropped by analyst amid WWE rumors

A popular analyst recently discussed the future of AEW star Chris Jericho amid rumors of his potential WWE move. The Ocho has also not been on TV for the past several months.

Analyst Sam Roberts dropped a bombshell on Chris Jericho's potential future. Jericho has not been on AEW TV since his last appearance on an episode of Dynamite in April. It was recently reported that the legend's contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion will be up in October. There have been rumors of Y2J possibly returning to WWE following his potential All Elite Wrestling exit.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said a few weeks ago he could see Jericho heading to WWE after his AEW deal expires.

"Right now, the people are kinda going here, going there, going here, going there. I think with Chris Jericho's contract apparently coming up and everybody talking about and everybody talking about where does Jericho end up in 2026? Couple of weeks ago, I was like, 'I kinda have my money on WWE.'"

However, Sam Roberts now expects Jericho to re-sign with AEW, as everyone has put money on his WWE return.

"Now, because everybody's money is on WWE, I can easily see him going back to AEW. And just because it comes across as a victory for AEW, like throwing a bunch of money at him and having him come back. It makes things more unpredictable, and I think that's a good thing for wrestling fans."

Chris Jericho on whether he would go back to WWE

Amid rampant rumors regarding his potential WWE return, Chris Jericho recently opened up about whether he would return to the promotion. In a chat with the Daily Mail, Jericho said that he wouldn't be opposed to going back to the sports entertainment juggernaut:

"Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting,” Y2J said.

Only time will tell what the future has in store for the former WWE and AEW World Champion.

If you use quotes from the first part of this article, please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

