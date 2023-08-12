Massive match with Edge and Christian Cage kickstarted a new "era" in WWE, says AEW star

An AEW star recently spoke about his battles against Edge and Christian Cage and stated that it kickstarted a new era in WWE.

The star in question is Matt Hardy, who along with his brother Jeff, had numerous ladder matches against Edge and Christian Cage during their time with WWE. The two teams were featured in the first ever Tables, Ladders and Chairs match, which solidified both teams in the conversation of the 'greatest tag teams of all time.'

During the latest edition of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the AEW star revealed that their ladder match at No Mercy on October 17, 1999, turned the Hardy Boyz from simply wrestlers on the roster, to WWE superstars.

"We were cognizant of the fact that we had the ability to create something that was going to truly be magical and that could change the game," Hardy said. "But none of us knew at that moment that it was going to have the impact that it ended up having. We had no idea it was going to trigger the whole TLC era and just really elevate tables, ladders and chairs matches into a permanent staple of pro wrestling. We had no idea that this was going to be the beginning of that." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

AEW star Matt Hardy talks about the impact the No Mercy 1999 Ladder Match had on the Hardy Boyz's career

AEW star Matt Hardy recently talked about the classic ladder match the Hardy Boyz had against Edge and Christian at No Mercy 1999.

The Hardy Boyz squared off against Edge and Christian Cage in a Ladder Match at No Mercy 1999. After a brutal bout, the Hardy Boyz came out victorious as fan applauded both teams for delivering a classic that is remembered till this day.

Speaking on his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the AEW star revealed the impact the match had on their careers.

"After they did the deal where Christian pinned Jeff in the corner with a ladder, and then he ran, jumped off the ladder, and dropkicked Jeff in the corner, and there was a huge applause. And then from that point on, the applause just kept growing, little by little, and it got bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger at every spot we did and everything we pulled off."

Hardy continued:

"And we could see and feel, more importantly than see. We could feel inside, within ourselves, that the crowd knew they were witnessing something special. And not only were they appreciative of it, but they were grateful. And it was almost like we were creating this work of art, and they were acknowledging it every step of the way." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

What is your favorite match between the Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian Cage? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?