"Massive missed opportunity" - Bully Ray says AEW botched the booking of a rising star

AEW recently gained a new championship amongst their ranks, as Willow Nightingale became the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's titleholder at last week's Resurgence pay-per-view. Wrestling veteran Bully Ray believes that Tony Khan missed an opportunity to highlight her achievement.

This past Sunday, Nightingale unexpectedly defeated Mercedes Moné to be crowned the first-ever NJPW Strong Women's Champion. On this week's Dynamite, a short video aired of the bubbly babyface recapping the momentous occasion.

Bully Ray believes that AEW should have allotted more time to Nightingale to make the moment feel more significant and raise her star power. He noted that the match between Orange Cassidy and Kyle Fletcher could have been trimmed down for this to happen.

The WWE and TNA veteran said the following on the Busted Open Radio podcast:

"I would say that AEW missed the opportunity with Willow Nightingale. […] I'm not talking about giving her a ten-minute segment. I'm talking about giving her a three-minute segment. Tony [Schiavone] announcing her, letting the fans soak it in, let the people see that championship, let her say a couple of words, and get the hell out. This was dropped in their lap. Massive missed opportunity." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

It's hard to argue with the fact that fans would have loved to see Nightingale featured in a more prominent role on this week's Dynamite. She regularly garners huge reactions, and with her newly-won strap, she could add a layer of intrigue to AEW's women's division. Nonetheless, the future looks bright for the 29-year-old champion.

Six matches on the card for AEW Double or Nothing

Double or Nothing takes place this Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Keeping up with the event's tradition, the match card is stacked to the brim with blockbuster title matches.

The hotly anticipated "Four Pillars" four-way match for the AEW World Championship will main event the show. MJF will look to defend his title against Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.

However, there is so much more to look forward to. Check out the full match card below:

MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin - Pillars Four-Way match for the World Championship

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal - World Tag Team Championship (Special guest referee: Mark Briscoe)

Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage (with Luchasaurus) - Ladder match for the TNT Championship

Orange Cassidy (c) vs 20 competitors TBD - 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the International Championship

Jamie Hayter (c) vs Toni Storm - Women's World Championship

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and "Hangman" Adam Page) - Anarchy in the Arena match

