Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) provides injury update; sends warning after last wrestling Adam 'Edge' Copeland on AEW Collision

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) gave an update on his recent injury and is fired up for an eventual return after a recent encounter with Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on AEW Collision.

Matt Cardona surprised everyone by answering Adam Copeland's Cope Open challenge on AEW Collision in March 2024. It was Cardona's first All Elite appearance in four years. While The Indy God failed to win the bout, he finally had a dream match with his former mentor, Edge.

After his match for Tony Khan's promotion, Cardona competed in the GCW wrestling event last month and has been out due to an injury since then. Meanwhile, The Deathmatch King seems to be fired up even amid the injury.

Cardona took to his Instagram handle recently to share a picture of him working out with one injured arm. Alongside the picture, Matt wrote in the caption that maybe he needed an injury to be more focused. He also issued a warning to all his upcoming opponents:

"Maybe I needed to get injured...maybe I needed a kick in the a**...maybe I needed to be more focused...... This comeback will be dangerous for others."

Matt Cardona wants a rematch with Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

As mentioned earlier, Matt Cardona challenged Adam Copeland (fka Edge) weeks ago on an episode of AEW Collision. It was a great match, but Cardona failed to capture the win against his former on-screen mentor in WWE.

Nevertheless, Cardona took to the 'X' social media platform to send a message to Copeand stating that he is ready for round two:

"Round 2 on Long Island? I'm #AlwayzReady!"

Henceforth, only time will tell when The Indy God will recover from injury and whether he will show up on AEW once again for a rematch against Copeland.