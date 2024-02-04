Matt Cardona issues big challenge to AEW star

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has continued blazing a path of glory on the independent scene despite reported interest from several top companies. The NWA star is "alwayz ready" to face new challenges, and that includes AEW's Danhausen.

Danhausen spent several months on the shelf in 2023 due to injury, but even after returning, the face-painted star has only seen sporadic action. He's been venting his frustration on social media for several months and recently took to X to announce that he was accepting independent bookings.

Matt Cardona is currently signed to NWA but is keeping up his status as the self-proclaimed "Indy God." Despite only briefly appearing on AEW television in 2020, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion has faced several All Elite stars on the independent scene.

Cardona seems to have challenged the Very Nice, Very Evil star, and he took to X to ask who would book the match. Check it out:

"Danhausen vs. Indy God. Who's gonna book it?" Cardona wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cardona and Danhausen have never wrestled each other, so a match between the two could make for an interesting spectacle.

The last AEW star to face The Indy God was Mike Santana, who won the HOG Heavyweight Championship from him at House of Glory's 'The Darkest Hour' event on December 1, 2023.

Matt Cardona recently challenged a WWE Hall of Famer to a death match

Danhausen isn't the only star Cardona has his eyes on, as he recently put his name forward for WWE legend Mick Foley's proposed final match.

On the last episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley revealed that he wanted to drop 100 pounds and compete in a death match one last time. He claimed that it would have to be outside WWE, as he wants it to be the type of brutal spectacle he became famous for in the 1990s.

Foley suggested AEW's Jon Moxley and NWA's Matt Cardona as potential opponents. Both men are known for their vicious and bloody hardcore matches, but The Indy God piqued Foley's interest because of his current momentum in the scene.

Matt Cardona responded positively to The Hardcore Legend's suggestion with a photo on social media. It seems the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is up for the challenge, but fans will have to wait and see if the match comes to fruition.

Would you like to see Matt Cardona vs. Danhausen? Do you think Foley should compete in a death match at his age? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE