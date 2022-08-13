"Opens the door for so many people" - Wrestling veteran on AEW stars potentially jumping ship to WWE under Triple H's regime

Multi-time champion Matt Hardy recently gave his take on some AEW stars possibly jumping ship to WWE under Triple H's regime.

All Elite Wrestling has signed multiple former WWE Superstars in recent years, including Bryan Danielson, Malakai Black, and Miro, to name a few. While some of the stars have been booked strongly by Tony Khan, there have been recent hints about a few of the talent being unhappy due to being misused in the company.

While speaking on the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestling veteran said that Triple H taking over the global juggernaut's creative is a "game-changer". He claimed that a few stars might look to return to WWE in the future:

"This deal with Triple H taking over WWE is a game-changer. On top of that, it also opens up the door for so many people to go back. There's so many more people who have a better relationship with Triple H than they did Vince. Triple H has already been so much more accessible from the people that I've talked to there with the current experience," said Matt Hardy. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Hardy added that the recent changes in WWE will make the competition healthier in the pro wrestling industry.

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

AEW President Tony Khan recently seemed upbeat about going up against WWE under new leadership

During his recent appearance on Superstar Crossover, AEW President said that WWE shows have improved in recent times, which is good for the pro wrestling business.

However, Khan added that he was looking forward to going head-to-head with the global juggernaut.

"I do think there are a lot of advantages, though. The shows they've been doing are generally better than the shows that they've been doing before the change, which is good for the wrestling business. It's a little bit different than what we've been going up against before, and in terms of me being the CEO of AEW, I see some positives and some negatives, but I see a lot of positives," Khan said.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

- Seth Rollins picking up Ws.

- Kevin Owens going back to his vicious self!

- Ciampa looking like a star even in defeat.

- Bayley being the highlight of



Pops H looking after his kids! 🥺

WE. ARE. NXT!

#WWE Triple H is in control and we've got:- Seth Rollins picking up Ws.- Kevin Owens going back to his vicious self!- Ciampa looking like a star even in defeat.- Bayley being the highlight of #RAW Pops H looking after his kids! 🥺WE. ARE. NXT! #WWE Raw Triple H is in control and we've got:- Seth Rollins picking up Ws.- Kevin Owens going back to his vicious self!- Ciampa looking like a star even in defeat.- Bayley being the highlight of #RAW.Pops H looking after his kids! 🥺WE. ARE. NXT!#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/UhmHWjDifM

It will be interesting to see how the recent changes in WWE affect AEW's programming in the near future.

Do you think the competition between AEW and WWE will help the pro wrestling business? Let us know in the comments section below!

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi