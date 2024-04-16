Matt Hardy is at it again, dropping another Bray Wyatt post amidst WWE return speculation

WWE Legend Matt Hardy's contract with AEW recently expired and he has been dropping a lot of teases on social media about his potential WWE return.

Matt Hardy was let go by the company in 2010. However, the legendary wrestler returned in 2017 along with Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 33. Hardy left the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, but his second run saw him bring his 'Broken' Matt Hardy persona from the Indies. ''Woken'' Matt Hardy formed a tag team with the late Bray Wyatt and went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championship.

On Twitter/X, Matt Hardy posted the QR Code tease of Bray Wyatt's brother, Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), from this past week's RAW during The New Day's entrance. That was not the only tease by Hardy as the former champion shared a throwback video of a tag team match from 2017, where he teamed up with Wyatt.

"Six years ago today, says the 'net," he wrote.

Eric Bischoff wants to see Matt Hardy return with Jeff Hardy to WWE

Former RAW GM Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Matt Hardy's future in professional wrestling. The veteran's contract with AEW recently expired, and he chose not to renew his deal with Tony Khan. Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated he'd like to see Matt Hardy return to the WWE with his brother, Jeff, for one final run.

"Oh, it would be a beautiful setup if that's possible. It's kind of what I was asking about—why I was asking about Jeff. Matt going back to WWE on his own, I think, is less likely; Matt and Jeff, if Jeff's available are more likely. Because of what you just said, and I did think about that, you know, last match, kind of send-off retirement, but I definitely could see that,'' said Bischoff. [3:31-3:53]

Jeff Hardy reportedly has some time left on his AEW contract. It will be interesting to see if we will ever see The Hardy Boyz inside a WWE ring again.

