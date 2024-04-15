Triple H could bring Matt Hardy back to WWE under one condition, according to veteran

A certain WCW veteran believes that Matt Hardy could return to WWE for another run. However, the chances of this could increase should he have the chance to work alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy.

Last week, it was revealed that Hardy did not re-sign with AEW and will now hit free agency. It was not disclosed whether he had a different destination in mind, but the Jacksonville-based promotion indeed offered him a new contract. His brother is still with the promotion, as his contract has additional injury time added.

In a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff, along with his co-host Conrad Thompson, talked about the possibility of the Hardy Boyz heading back to WWE.

Bischoff felt that it would be a great way to end their careers, but he believed that it would only work if both Matt and Jeff were returning at the same time. He doesn't see Matt Hardy being the only one to make a return.

"Oh it would be a beautiful setup if that's possible. It's kind of what I was asking about, why I was asking about Jeff. Matt going back to WWE on his own I think is less likely, Matt and Jeff if Jeff's available, more likely...Because of what you just said, and I did think about that you know last match, kind of send-off retirement, but definitely could see that. [3:31-3:53]

Matt Hardy talks about his free agency

Recently, Matt Hardy talked about how he's been doing since hitting free agency and whether any concrete deals have come to fruition.

On his podcast, the veteran confirmed that he was indeed a free agent and was interacting with everyone within the industry at this point. He revealed that he was still speaking with AEW, but now that he was not under contract with them, this allowed him to explore other options.

"Sunday night, into Monday morning, that is when my contract expired. So yes, I am a free agent right now. Just negotiating, talking. I have interacted with everyone. Still interacting with AEW, and that's where we are right now. Whenever my deal ended up running out, that allowed me the opportunity to negotiate and speak to everyone available, you know, weigh in all my options, and that's what I'm doing right now." [From 12:22 to 12:52]

It remains to be seen where Matt Hardy will sign next, and with his brother still under contract, this could impact the timeline of his next move.

