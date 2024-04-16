Uncle Howdy must return with Bray Wyatt's former WWE ally amidst recent teaser

Due to WWE's latest cryptic teases and hints about his return to the Stamford-based promotion, Uncle Howdy has become a hot topic of conversation among fans. The latest one was dropped during the entrance of The New Day, where a glitched QR code message appeared.

However, fans were stunned when Bray Wyatt's former WWE ally, Matt Hardy, posted the video of this particular moment on his official Twitter account. This led many fans to believe Matt might return to WWE alongside Uncle Howdy.

The chances of the same increase as the former WWE star is currently a free agent, as he left AEW after an almost four-year tenure. After this recent massive hint, let's discuss why Uncle Howdy must return with Matt Hardy.

Due to the history with Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy formed an alliance in 2018 called The Deleters of the Worlds. The duo also won the RAW Tag Team Championship. However, despite getting a great reaction from the fans, the duo disbanded, and Hardy left the company in 2020 to join All Elite Wrestling Promotion.

So, due to his history with the Eater of the World, Matt's association with Uncle Howdy will indeed make great sense. This will also mark a tribute to the late great Bray Wyatt and his team of the Deleters of the Worlds.

An excellent way for the comeback of Matt Hardy in the WWE

The hints and cryptic teaser of Uncle Howdy undoubtedly continue to induce anticipation among the fans. So whenever Howdy returns to the Stamford-based Promotion, he will surely be one of the center points of attraction among the WWE Universe.

So, if Matt Hardy becomes part of the same, it could be the perfect way for the veteran to come back to the company. This move will also help the company revive Matt's relevancy, which he might have lost due to the AEW run.

A potential member of Uncle Howdy's Wyatt 6

When the late great Bray Wyatt made his last comeback in WWE, a faction named Wyatt 6 was expected to arrive soon. However, the plans never came to fruition.

With Howdy's comeback in WWE, it's safe to assume that the Wyatt 6 faction might also debut with him.

So, if the company makes Howdy return with Hardy, he could be a member of that faction, which would also suit his cryptic character, the Woken Matt Hardy.

The addition of Matt to the Wyatt 6 faction will also add star power and, indeed, help establish the group's dominance.

