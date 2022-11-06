"Matt [Hardy] became a p**sy real quick" - Twitter savagely roasts the WWE legend for conflicting statements on the 'Brawl Out' incident in AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy recently came under fire for his recent comments on the CM Punk controversy.

The Second City Saint's comments at the All Out media scrum resulted in a chaotic environment that lasted several weeks. The subsequent brawl backstage also resulted in several personnel being suspended, including The Elite and Punk.

Although Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are seemingly on their way back to the promotion, Punk's standing with the company is in question.

Matt Hardy recently commented on the matter, expressing his stance in favor of The Elite after apparently watching the brawl firsthand. Shortly afterward, he clarified that he had not actually seen the events unfold at the All Out event, but had seen the investigation following the incident.

This prompted fans on social media to call out the veteran star, pointing out the seemingly conflicting statements.

This fan was quite direct in his contempt for Matt Hardy in his tweet.

Fans called out Matt Hardy recently.

Ty? @TD_Luv @Makavelimademe Hardy still not over Punk and Lita @Makavelimademe Hardy still not over Punk and Lita

Dazz swears a lot @Dazz_Unusual @Makavelimademe "The only guys in 2022 willing to pay me to wrestle for them did no wrong, you guys!" @Makavelimademe "The only guys in 2022 willing to pay me to wrestle for them did no wrong, you guys!"

JW Watkins @jwwatkins999 @Makavelimademe Within the 2021-2022 time frame, both Matt and Jeff Hardy have disappoint me and brought my respect for them to an all-time low. It's crazy how two of the best in the business have fallen to this degree. @Makavelimademe Within the 2021-2022 time frame, both Matt and Jeff Hardy have disappoint me and brought my respect for them to an all-time low. It's crazy how two of the best in the business have fallen to this degree.

BOT From The Brink @BackFiTheBrink @Makavelimademe Tony Khan will be listing the people who tweet stuff like this and on Wednesday it will be "you're getting a new contract, you're getting a new contract, you're getting a new contract " @Makavelimademe Tony Khan will be listing the people who tweet stuff like this and on Wednesday it will be "you're getting a new contract, you're getting a new contract, you're getting a new contract "

Josh Kerr @JoshKer78395013 @Makavelimademe When will Matt Hardy finally just go away…..never been talented, never drawn a dime, about 1/4 of the worker his brother is/was…… @Makavelimademe When will Matt Hardy finally just go away…..never been talented, never drawn a dime, about 1/4 of the worker his brother is/was……

B Show Brian @bshowbrian @Makavelimademe This is getting sad. At this point I hope Punk, MJF, FTR, and Darby Allin bolt when the time comes. Leave that bush league bullshit behind. @Makavelimademe This is getting sad. At this point I hope Punk, MJF, FTR, and Darby Allin bolt when the time comes. Leave that bush league bullshit behind.

It remains to be seen if Matt Hardy will respond to the social media outrage.

AEW star Matt Hardy's wife had a different take on the subject

While Matt Hardy refrained from directly accusing CM Punk, his wife seemingly had no reservations.

In a tweet following the AEW star's clarification post, Reby Hardy did not mince words as she stated her hatred for Punk:

"Mine weren’t. F**k CM Punk," Reby Hardy tweeted.

You can check out her tweet here.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND The entertainment I encounter on Twitter always puts a smile on my face. Thanks! Have a great day, boys & girls. The entertainment I encounter on Twitter always puts a smile on my face. Thanks! Have a great day, boys & girls. https://t.co/Z6X7kOTejh

Matt Hardy has not been on either Dynamite or Rampage over the last couple of weeks. His last match in AEW Dark had him going up against Lord Crewe, where he picked up the win convincingly. With his brother and tag team partner Jeff Hardy still out of action, only time will tell when Hardy Boyz will reunite again.

What do you make of Matt Hardy's statement? Sound off in the comments below!

