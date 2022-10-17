"They want you to go with the flow" - Wrestling legend berates WWE for putting him and Jeff Hardy in terribly controversial segments

Jeff Hardy has been subjected to a number of disturbing segments over the years, especially during his time with WWE. In hindsight, his brother Matt Hardy recently bashed the promotion for their insensitivity.

Fans might love Charismatic Enigma, but many personal demons have unfortunately plagued the star. Unfortunately, these struggles have often made their way into wrestling storylines, with the most distasteful arguably being WWE incorporating his dog's death into his feud with Matt Hardy.`

During a recent Busted Open Radio appearance, Matt spoke on some of the most personal storylines WWE put Jeff Hardy into.

"Those were both bad calls in the big scheme of things," Hardy said. "Even when my brother was back, and he'd had his struggles over the years with addiction and alcohol. When they put him an addict/alcoholism angle, I feel like those are in bad taste. I think you won't be seeing that as much now that Triple H is in charge," Matt said.

bossmoz @BossMoz ohh yeaaah, i forgot about the the time WWE used the actual death of jeff hardy's actual dog for a feud. rip jack #wwe08 ohh yeaaah, i forgot about the the time WWE used the actual death of jeff hardy's actual dog for a feud. rip jack #wwe08 https://t.co/xkxSthzg62

Hardy continued, noting that despite having the option to turn down storylines, it was never encouraged.

"Saying, 'no,' is something you have the option of doing, but it isn't something that is truly encouraged," Hardy said. "They want you to go with the flow."(H/T: WrestlingINC)

In regards to his AEW status, according to a PWInsider report, a return for Jeff Hardy might still be far off, especially since his trial is only commencing on the 19th of October 2022.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Matt Hardy firmly believes that Tony Khan would never utilize Jeff Hardy's real-life trauma into AEW storylines

Matt Hardy is no stranger to WWE's line-crossing storylines, as his real public break-up with Lita due to her cheating with Edge was incorporated into a heated on-screen feud between the stars.

n a t @ronny_ntm Everyone pretending like the Edge, Lita and Matt Hardy triangle didn’t happen Everyone pretending like the Edge, Lita and Matt Hardy triangle didn’t happen https://t.co/aFEAoOl5SA

During the same podcast, Matt noted that utilizing real-life stories isn't something that AEW President Tony Khan would do.

"That's something you would never see underneath Tony Khan. He's very forward-thinking and he realizes people who have these real-life struggles, you have to separate them. You really shouldn't abuse them and make light of them on your television product." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Much like CM Punk and The Elite, Jeff Hardy has no return timetable. However, unless the star gives Khan leeway, fans will likely not see any reanactments of his recent D.U.I. arrest on AEW. But with his trial only days away, the next question undoubtedly is: Will Jeff Hardy ever return to AEW?

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes