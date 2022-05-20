"They put us in a scenario like to fail" - WWE legend blames management for ruining his match against Bray Wyatt

AEW star Matt Hardy recently turned the clock back to talk about one of his matches against Bray Wyatt.

The two men have shared a rich history, dating back to their time in WWE. Wyatt and Hardy created captivating on-screen chemistry, which was a blend of their grim personas.

They fought each other multiple times before joining forces to form The Deleters of Worlds. The duo became one of the most entertaining acts in WWE programming and went on to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Speaking on the latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star reflected on his match against Bray Wyatt from RAW's 25th Anniversary in 2018. Matt revealed that he and his former partner both hated their match due to time constraints, which limited them in the ring:

"We both hated it. Just because it was like our first match, and this should have been something of substance, and we should have had time, and then it was a short match. We were very limited what we did. I mean, they put us in a scenario like to fail kind of right from the jump because we had this, you know, short match, and once again, we tried to make the most out of it," Hardy said (1:00:15)

Matt Hardy also held Vince McMahon responsible for not giving them enough creative freedom, which thwarted them from exploring different directions during the storyline:

"I feel like one of the things Vince missed is like these characters didn't have to always be funny and laugh like we could have hit very serious notes. I would have loved to see Bray come to the Hardy compound and, you know, break a window out and try and get in the house and scare King Maxel [Matt's son], or whatever, you know, do damage there (..) But Vince just didn't really see that like we needed times where we change the temperament and we also change like the mood of what we're doing," he added. (1:00:58)

That night, Bray Wyatt defeated Matt Hardy in a relatively short match for their long-running saga. The two men's alliance ended abruptly after Hardy took time off to heal from his injuries.

Bray Wyatt's pro wrestling future is up in the air.

While Matt Hardy is experiencing a career resurgence in AEW, his former partner's pro wrestling future is uncertain since his shocking release from WWE.

Regardless of the countless rumors running rampant over his potential move to AEW, Bray Wyatt hasn't fueled any such speculations.

He has quietly ventured into Hollywood in hopes of finding his true calling in acting.

Recent reports have provided some interesting revelations, stating that the former Universal Champion's asking price for his in-ring return is "very high."

Windham Rotunda has explicitly asserted that he will return when the timing is right. Wrestling fans will have to be patient and see whether Bray Wyatt takes his talent elsewhere other than WWE.

