Matt Hardy breaks character to lavish praise on former rival

Matt Hardy sent a supportive message to a recently released AEW star. The star being discussed is Ethan Page.

The elder Hardy brother made his AEW debut in 2020 during the pandemic era. After being relevant for a few months, he couldn't find momentum in the years after his initial days. He received a substantial push when Jeff made his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Later in April 2024, his contract expired and Matt decided not to renew it. He is currently a free agent and appears at TNA Wrestling.

Ethan Page was released from AEW recently after a three year run. Despite being inactive in AEW, he became a crucial part of ROH programming. During his time in AEW, he briefly feuded with Sensei of Mattitude and then joined forces with him later.

The 34-year-old star recently revealed he outsold MJF, Chris Jericho, and many more stars by selling more action figures than them.

Matt Hardy took to Twitter and shared an encouraging message to The All Ego, with a clip of their moments together in AEW.

"I greatly enjoy telling stories & entertaining people with @OfficialEGO! Ethan is an incredibly talented pro wrestler who deserves this recent & fantastic action figure success," he said.

Matt Hardy reveals he is still in talks with AEW

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 49-year-old star stated that he wanted a more substantial role on TV. He admitted that he and AEW were still in talks about a new contract.

"I think the reason that I did not re-sign with AEW initially was because I want to play a more substantial [role] in what AEW is doing going forward, especially for me on TV. I want to be in something that is important, that is captivating, because that's what I want, especially with only a few years left to do this. We talked about some stuff and there were some deals, but it wasn't quite what I was looking for. We talked more and we're still talking, talks haven't ended or ceased," said Hardy.

It will be interesting to see if stays with TNA or goes back to AEW in the future. In recent days, there has been some rumors of Matt even going back to WWE, as part of the mysterious Uncle Howdy faction.

