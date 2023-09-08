Matt Hardy claims AEW locker room is in a "very healthy place" after All Out

AEW's locker room has notably undergone quite a few significant changes over the past week. Recently, Matt Hardy recalled watching All Out and remarked on how good the locker room currently is.

One of the biggest changes the promotion has gone through over the past week has been the firing of CM Punk. While nobody has directly claimed to be better off since his departure, fans of the promotion believe that things will now be more positive.

Speaking on the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran expressed how proud he is of the AEW roster after All Out.

“I watched the majority of the show, and I was so proud of everyone on the roster. They busted their a** and went out there and worked so hard and were so entertaining."

Matt continued:

"It was such a good show, even though it was put together in the last week, but it was still a killer show. What a fantastic pro wrestling show. The vibe was great there that day. The vibe at Dynamite and Rampage was great as well. AEW is very healthy and in a positive place.” (H/T Fightful).

Mark Henry recently addressed the changes the locker room has experienced, and sarcastically said that there should now be no issues without the "cancer" (CM Punk). Only time will tell whether or not the locker room will be better without The Second City Saint.

Jeff Jarrett predicts that CM Punk will open up his own promotion after his AEW parting

Jarrett is known for his many ventures in pro wrestling, most notably starting NWA: TNA which is better known as IMPACT Wrestling today. If any star knows what it takes to transition from wrestler to booker, it's Double J, and it seems like the veteran believes CM Punk could do it too.

Speaking on the latest episode of his My World podcast, Jarrett suggested that Punk could start his own promotion after parting with the promotion.

“I don’t know his headspace. But if I was a betting man, what’s the downside to doing something completely on his own? Name the card [his] way? He don’t want to be grinding every week, I don’t think. Do four shows a year — one on the east coast, one on the west coast, one in the midwest and his hometown, and pick another one and see what happens.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

It remains to be seen what the Second City Saint's next move will be, but taking Matt Hardy's account into consideration, it seems like those who remain in the AEW roster will be just fine.

