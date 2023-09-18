Matt Hardy discloses scrapped plans for The Hardys at AEW All In

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spilled the beans on the scrapped plan for The Hardy Boyz at All In.

At All In pay-per-view event, the original plan was to have The Hardys alongside Paul Wight in a trios match against Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal. However, Matt Hardy revealed some intriguing details about scrapped plans for The Hardy Boyz's match at All In.

Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy said that the match was scrapped due to Jeff Hardy's visa issues and legal troubles.

"That obviously didn't happen, and it probably ... the reason it did not happen is because Jeff had issues getting a visa and going over there because of the legal troubles he had most recently," Hardy said. [H/T- Wrestling Inc.]

Instead of the proposed bout, Wight and Jarrett were involved on the Zero Hour pre-show. During the match, Grado blasted Jarrett with a guitar, and Wight decimated Singh and Lethal.

Matt Hardy says Bryan Danielson has been a "role model" to AEW locker room

Recently, AEW star Matt Hardy praised former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson's leadership qualities.

After CM Punk's termination from All Elite Wrestling, Bryan Danielson made his long-awaited return during the September 2 episode of Collision and faced Ricky Starks in a strap match at All Out.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy hailed Danielson as a role model and a mentor for up-and-coming talents.

"Bryan Danielson is great. I can't say enough positive, good things about him. Since he has come in, he has been the role model and the teacher that you want because he's very understanding. If someone wants to work out, he will be there early to work with people."

The American Dragon had suffered an arm injury during his match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June.

Do you want to see The Hardy Boyz winning the AEW Tag Team Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

