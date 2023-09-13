Matt Hardy says former WWE Champion has been a "role model and a teacher" to AEW locker room

AEW star Matt Hardy recently had nothing but praise for a former WWE Champion's leadership qualities. The name in question is Bryan Danielson.

It's safe to say that AEW is seemingly going through a transitional phase after CM Punk's shocking termination. Meanwhile, CEO Tony Khan may seek a locker room leader who could lead by example.

Matt Hardy seemingly thinks Bryan Danielson might be the perfect candidate to lead the AEW locker room. On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former United States Champion hailed Danielson as a role model and a mentor for up-and-coming talents.

"Bryan Danielson is great. I can't say enough positive, good things about him. Since he has come in, he has been the role model and the teacher that you want because he's very understanding. If someone wants to work out, he will be there early to work with people."

Hardy further highlighted The American Dragon's love for pro wrestling and his 'level-headed' approach to situations.

"He's also very level-headed, he's very calm, he has an amazing mentality. He loves pro wrestling, obviously, everybody knows that. But, he is just the perfect guy to transition into a position of being a leader and being able to help mold younger talent. He's an exemplary human being and an exemplary talent as well, so lots of love for Bryan Danielson." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Bryan Danielson recently teased retirement on AEW TV

Bryan Danielson has been among the biggest names in pro wrestling for years. Many believe he is arguably the greatest in-ring performer of the modern era.

After countless memorable matches, The American Dragon may be planning to hang up his boots soon. On a recent episode of AEW Collision, Danielson spoke about his promise to his daughter, which could ultimately lead to his retirement from full-time competition.

"So, I told my daughter that once she turned seven, I would start finishing up on my career, and she is six right now, and I'm a man who keeps my promises, especially to the people I love. So, guess what, time is running out."

It remains to be seen what the former WWE Champion has left in his arsenal if the upcoming year is his last as an active competitor.

