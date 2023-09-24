Matt Hardy names three recently-released WWE stars who could be in AEW soon

All Elite Wrestling star Matt Hardy recently spoke about the releases of some WWE superstars who could potentially land in Tony Khan's promotion.

The names in question are Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and Mustafa Ali, who were listed as some of the huge names among the recently released WWE superstars.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran stated that the released WWE superstars should take Matt Cardona's advice and make a name for themselves on the independent circuit.

"He [Cardona] is the living, breathing example of it [making a name on the indies],' Hardy said...He's just killing it on every level, and he's willing to bust his a**, put in the work, and put in the sacrifices [to] do it yourself. And you really have to be a kind of a DIY guy to really be able to do that — but it's out there if you want it. Especially names like Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, or Mustafa Ali — there are a lot of guys who had a lot of TV time and people will pay to see them. You go out, bust your ass, and you can do whatever." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Matt Hardy discusses what hurt Dolph Ziggler's WWE career the most

AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about Dolph Ziggler, who was recently relieved from his duties by WWE.

This week on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former United States Champion mentioned that Ziggler was a stand-up guy who loved his job. However, Hardy felt that The Showoff was not into politicking backstage, which might have affected his career.

Hardy said:

"He's very much of the same mentality that I am and he's very easygoing. He just wants to be there. He just to do a good job, he wants to go out and wrestle, bust his a**. He's not problematic. He's not a politicker. He just goes to work and does his job. To his defense, to our defense, I mean that's not a bad thing. But it also can be something that holds you back in some capacity too if you're not constantly politicking and trying to get your sh*t in and trying to make sure you got your finger on the pulse of the promoter and what he's doing and where you're going. Sometimes you have to be super interactive to stay on top of your sh*t to make sure something happens like that." [46:30 - 47:10]

