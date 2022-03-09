Matt Hardy reacts after being punched by WWE legend

Matt Hardy didn't exactly like what WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson did to him on AEW Dark.

Big Money Matt was punched by The Enforcer during the match between Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen of Private Party and Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson on AEW Dark.

Hardy interrupted Brock after the latter executed a Gut-Wrench Powerbomb on Quen, thus leading to Arn attacking the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Hardy took to Twitter to present his disdain towards Arn Anderson's punch but decide to let him go on this one. The AHFO leader said that he left it to karma.

Here's what he had to say:

"I’m gonna let ya slide on this one, @TheArnShow.. I’m chalkin’ it up to karma. #AEWDark."

You can check out Matt's tweet below:

Towards the end of the match, Brock tried to capitalize on his father's interference by giving the Double A spinebuster to Quen. But the latter had already tagged in Kassidy prior to the sequence. Kassidy rolled-up the young Anderson for a Private Party victory.

Matt Hardy reuniting with Jeff Hardy might be close to reality

Matt Hardy has been teasing a Hardy Boyz reunion with his brother Jeff for weeks now. This seems more likely as the weeks go by, with Hardy seemingly becoming a problem for the AEW stable.

With the loss from Revolution 2022 in a Tornado Trios match, Big Money vowed to make it right, and bringing in his brother might be the best solution.

Reports have stated that Jeff could be on this week's Dynamite. Although all parties have remained quiet about the issue, but the trajectory is going in that direction.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



Hardy is slated to be at Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, though its not sure if he's appearing on the program as soon as then.



- @FightfulSelect Jeff Hardy will be All Elite soon.Hardy is slated to be at Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, though its not sure if he's appearing on the program as soon as then. Jeff Hardy will be All Elite soon.Hardy is slated to be at Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, though its not sure if he's appearing on the program as soon as then.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/NqjmnnU6y5

Matt also wants Jeff to face Sting if the latter does indeed sign with AEW as part of his revenge. The Icon and The Daredevil had a high-profile match at TNA Victory Road 2011. It ended quickly with Sting winning the TNA World Heavyweight title due to Jeff being seemingly intoxicated. A possible rematch in AEW will give the latter a chance to make it right.

The Charismatic Enigma made his final WWE appearance on December 4 at a house show as he walked out of a tag team match. Jeff was sent home from a live tour and was released five days later after he refused to take a drugs test.

It remains to be seen what lies in store for Matt Hardy as he addresses the AHFO on the upcoming AEW Dynamite show.

Who do you want to see The Hardy Boyz fight against in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha