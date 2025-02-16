Matt Hardy, Renee Paquette, Danhausen, and other AEW stars react to injured wrestler’s heartbreaking message

TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy and AEW stars like Renee Paquette, Danhausen, Brian Cage, and more have reacted to an important update from Chris Bey. The star is currently signed to TNA Wrestling.

During the tapings of TNA iMPACT! in Detroit on October 27, 2024, Chris Bey suffered a horrific injury. He teamed with Ace Austin to face Matt and Jeff Hardy in a tag team match. During the match, Chris Bey broke his neck which left him paralyzed. The 29-year-old underwent emergency surgery after the match.

On Instagram, Chris Bey recently posted an update on his condition and thanked the wrestlers and fans for their enormous support.

"Thank You. Greatest Story Ever Told."

In the comments section, Matt Hardy and several AEW stars like Renee Paquette, John Morrison, Brian Cage, Danhausen, Daniel Garcia, and Lio Rush showed their support for Chris Bey.

AEW stars show support for TNA star Chris Bey in the comments [Credit: Bey on Instagram]

Former AEW competitor RVD provided an update on TNA star Chris Bey

RVD lives close to Chris Bey and the former WWE Champion has provided an update on the TNA star's condition. In a recent edition of his 1 of A Kind podcast, RVD revealed that Chris Bey was doing better and was trying to get everything back to normal. The Hall of Famer also clarified that Chris is going to make a full comeback but it would be a very long journey.

“I don’t know how much we should talk about, really, but let me just say that he’s going to wait until he’s ready to talk. Of course, I invited him on here. He is much better than I imagined and much better than he was when he was paralyzed. So, he’s not (paralyzed) anymore, and he’s getting everything back. He’s going to make a come back too, a full comeback, I’m sure of it but it’s going to be a long journey, and we’ll probably check in with him a lot because, like I said, he lives really close.” [H/T - F4WOnline]

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Chris Bey as he recovers from his neck injury.

