Matt Hardy reveals how he's changed after AEW All Out

Matt Hardy is still recovering after his fall at AEW All Out. Hardy hit his head on the cement flooring, for those fans who are unaware, after being speared off a forklift/crane. The original intent was to land on the table, but he wound up going through those tables and hitting the floor.

Here’s the video of Matt Hardy hitting his head on the concrete at #AEWAllOut



After undergoing tests, Matt Hardy was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. While he's not yet been cleared for an in-ring return, he still appears on AEW Dynamite.

Matt Hardy was attacked a week ago on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy was going to accompany Private Party to their match last week against Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. However, he was attacked shortly before the match. It's still unclear who the perpetrator was.

"I guess you're not the luckiest man in wrestling this week are you, Hardy" - @IAmJericho.

Matt Hardy has now updated his fans about how he feels after AEW All Out, via his YouTube channel. He said:

"I have to say this that the incident that happened to me at All Out, it changed me. It really has. It's changed me in many ways. It's made me think differently. It's made me feel differently going forward and in some ways, this is strange to say. You know that old saying, 'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.' I feel like it's made me a better person and a better man. Because the people closest to me have been able to tell recently. It's really, uh, it's a new me. It's a new me and I have learned a lot from this incident and I think you'll see that going forward."

Matt Hardy did reiterate that he planned to find out who attacked him last week on AEW Dynamite. It'll be interesting if this plays into a storyline once he's cleared for an in-ring return.

