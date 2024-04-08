Matt Hardy sends first message since leaving AEW; takes massive shot at top WWE Superstar

Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to send out his first message since leaving AEW while also taking a massive shot at a top WWE Superstar.

Drew McIntyre has been in pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship for quite some time now. He finally got another shot at the title after winning the Elimination Chamber match a few months ago. He faced Seth Rollins on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 and emerged victorious.

However, following the match, Drew continued to taunt CM Punk, which resulted in The Straight Edge Superstar attacking the former. Damian Priest then cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and won the World Title from McIntyre.

Following this incident, Matt Hardy took to social media to take a shot at Drew McIntyre who once cashed in his Feast or Fired briefcase to win the IMPACT World Championship from Hardy.

"KARMA IS REAL!!!"

Matt Hardy is no longer with AEW

Matt Hardy joined AEW four years ago. His start in the company was promising, as he was involved in a feud with The Inner Circle. However, over the years, he served more as a mentor and manager for Private Party. Together, the three of them would always compete in either tag or trios matches.

In recent weeks, the Private Party turned heel and parted ways with Hardy. Matt was still teaming up with his brother Jeff Hardy but they were on the losing end most of the time. With Hardy's contract coming up, there were rumors doing the rounds about his future in the company.

Fightful Select has since confirmed that Matt has chosen not to renew his contract. In fact, his contract was set to expire in March, but AEW allegedly added more weeks to it so that WrestleMania season would pass. But as of April 8, 2024, Matt Hardy has become a free agent.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Matt now that he is no longer part of AEW.

