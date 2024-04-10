Matt Hardy set to appear in major event after AEW departure

Following his surprising departure from AEW a few days ago, Matt Hardy has just revealed that he will be in attendance for an in-person event happening this weekend. This would be at Astronomicon.

Fightful Select reported that Hardy had let his contract with the promotion expire despite being offered a new contract. This expired just two days ago, making him a free agent now. His brother is still currently under contract with AEW despite having signed with the company on a similar length deal as his brother, due to injury time reportedly being added on.

On Instagram, Matt Hardy invited fans to come see him at this year's Astronomicon happening over the coming weekend. This will take place at Burton Manor in Livonia, Michigan. He also revealed that WWE icon Kane, whom he feuded with in 2004, will also be appearing.

His full announcement can be seen below.

Matt Hardy fired a shot at Drew McIntyre after disappointing moment at WrestleMania XL

At WrestleMania XL, it was a rollercoaster of emotions for Drew McIntyre as he became world champion once more for mere moments, and immediately dropped the title.

After besting Seth Rollins to become the World Heavyweight Champion, the Scottish Warrior took time to gloat in front of CM Punk, who was seated on commentary. This opened the opportunity for Punk to blindside McIntyre, which then led to the perfect chance for Damian Priest to successfully cash in his Money in The Bank contract and become World Heavyweight Champion.

On Twitter, Matt Hardy seemed to be amused at what happened, as he recalled how back in 2016, on an episode of TNA, Drew cashed in his title shot and was able to capture the TNA World Heavyweight title away from him.

"KARMA IS REAL!!!" wrote Hardy.

It remains to be seen where Hardy ends up going now that he is a free agent. He has not been directly linked to any major promotion just yet, but the offers may be coming in at this point for the veteran.

