'He was going to end up in AEW' – Matt Hardy speculates why Edge picked WWE over AEW

Matt Hardy was a guest on Episode 36 of the MCW Cast, where he discussed all things AEW, WWE, and related topics. The conversation veered to Edge picking WWE over AEW, with Edge believing that the Rated-R Superstar would've ended up at AEW had he not passed WWE's testing.

That was one of those things too. I think if they [WWE] hadn’t have cleared Edge and let him wrestle, he was going to end up at AEW. So they kind of had to go, ‘Oh. If we don’t want him to go, we got to let him have his way,’ Matt Hardy said.

It would've certainly been interesting if Edge ended up in AEW. Considering that Christian is now in AEW, there would've been a possibility of seeing them in tag team action. But such ideations are best left to fantasy bookers.

Matt Hardy is feuding with Orange Cassidy in AEW

Matt Hardy isn't a fan of Orange Cassidy. The pair have been feuding for some time, with Orandy picking a win over Hardy in one-on-one competition. But Hardy escalated the feud when he got his hands on a fan dressed up as Orange Cassidy, beat him up, and threw him in the ring. With Jack Evans' assistance, he proceeded to shave the Cassidy fan, sending a message to Orange.

A few weeks ago, it was rumored that a hair-vs-hair match was planned for Hardy. This would mark AEW's first foray into this famous stipulation, and it looks like it's underway. While it's unclear when it happens, it'll probably happen sooner than later.

