"It was his idea" - Details on Sting's jaw-dropping spot at AEW Revolution 2022 

Matt Hardy recently opened up about his colleague Sting's stunning spot from AEW Revolution 2022, which had the wrestling world buzzing for weeks.

At the March 6th pay-per-view, Sting teamed up with his protege, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara to defeat Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isiah Kassidy in an eight-man tag team match. The clash featured several high spots, none more impactful and jaw-dropping than where The Icon jumped off the balcony onto Andrade among the crowd, leaving them concerned for his well-being.

Appearing on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho alongside his brother Jeff, Matt Hardy recalled Sting himself came up with the spot's idea. He added that The Icon wanted to do something that could "highlight" him in the match.

“It was a thrill when we got to have that six-man tag at Revolution with him in it. It was his idea, he was like, ‘I really need to do something to really highlight myself.’ And he did the thing where he jumped off the balcony and through the four tables, which was so great. I got to work with him a lot in that match, and I actually got to work with him in TNA back in the day, back in 2011 a little bit." said Matt Hardy (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Matt Hardy is full of praise for Sting

Furthermore, the former Intercontinental Champion added that even though Sting is from a generation before him, he was still wholly committed to his craft. Matt Hardy also praised the former WCW Champion for always being around for younger talent backstage, imparting valuable advice about the business.

“He’s the best, man. It’s weird, he falls kind of almost a generation ahead of you and me in some ways. And he’s still out there and he’s so committed to performing. He’ll take chances, and he’s there to help with the talent, and he’ll give input. He just goes about it with the best attitude of all time. He’s so amazing to be around. It’s truly been a thrill to work with him.” said Matt Hardy

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon , Watch your inbox for information on refunds Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon, Watch your inbox for information on refunds

Ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2022, The Icon unfortunately injured himself, forcing All Elite Wrestling to pull him off his scheduled appearance at the pay-per-view's Meet and Greet session.

It'll be interesting to see when the WCW legend reemerges in the promotion and gets back into the ring to turn back the clock once again.

