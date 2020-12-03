AEW Dynamite's 'Winter is Coming' episode has become the talking point of the wrestling world. The night started in familiar territory, but everything changed once Sting appeared. But perhaps, what was the real shocker of the night was Kenny Omega becoming AEW World Champion, with some assistance from IMPACT Wrestling's Don Callis.

Tuesdays are the new Wednesdays! https://t.co/hGkDmkDOMS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 3, 2020

In a twist, Callis and Omega fled the scene but not before Callis said everything would be revealed on Tuesday when IMPACT Wrestling airs. In what seems to be an apparent partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, fans were already crafting ideas for inter-promotional dream matches. Even The Young Bucks tweeted a photo from their IMPACT Wrestling days.

Now, The Elite (sans Hangman Page) are all AEW Champions, one man who is taking credit for it is none other than Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy says his 'ICONIC rub' made The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega AEW Champions

Matt Hardy, who has been testing the waters with a new gimmick, said that teaming up with them during the Stadium Stampede match paved the way for them to become AEW Champions. In essence, Matt Hardy said he makes stars.

THE TRUTH IS THE TRUTH. pic.twitter.com/oy5Hvlk2IR — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 3, 2020

Now, with AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's partnership, it opens up a world of possibilities. Would Broken Matt return to IMPACT Wrestling? Perhaps, the bigger question would be whether The Broken Universe can now include AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. Only time will tell.