Matt Hardy teases blockbuster ladder match involving top AEW stars

Top AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke about having a ladder match against fellow AEW stars.

The stars in question are none other than Nick and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks. The Hardys have faced The Young Bucks numerous times, and both teams faced off against each other for the eighth time on the August 9th edition of AEW Dynamite.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy talked about the chemistry he and Jeff Hardy have with The Young Bucks. He noted that the two teams will still have many battles in the years to come:

“Any time we hook up with the Bucks, I feel like we have really good chemistry, we make magic happen. We have quality matches and I feel very good about tonight, excited for it. I know I said I definitely had another match with the Bucks left, but I think we have many, many matches with the Bucks left. I think there is still plenty of meat on the bone as far as a Hardys-Young Bucks conflict going forward.”

Hardy also talked about the possibility of a ladder match between two teams:

"I think there is a point where we could get to a Hardys/Young Bucks ladder match, I would love to do that.” H/T:[FightFul]

You can check out the complete video below:

AEW star Matt Hardy explains why Jimmy Uso's betrayal of Jey Uso was a wrong idea

AEW star Matt Hardy recently gave a take on the angle between Jimmy and Jey Uso this past weekend at SummerSlam.

As Jey Uso was pinning Roman Reigns for the three counts, Jimmy Uso came out of nowhere, pulled Jey out of the ring, and superkicked him, shockingly turning heel. This becomes the first time the brothers have broken up their successful tag team.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, The AEW star explained why Jimmy and Jey work better as a team and shouldn't be broken up:

"I think they're most valuable when they're together as opposed to feuding against each other or having a big match on a big PLE, but I would have rather seen Jimmy return to it and still have Jey's back in some way. I wasn't crazy about the idea of Jimmy betraying Jey and joining back up with Roman." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

