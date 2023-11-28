Matt Hardy has a two-word reaction to QT Marshall's shocking AEW exit

AEW's roster has now suffered one more loss, with QT Marshall announcing his departure from the promotion. The news caught Matt Hardy's attention, who took to social media to react.

After being with All Elite Wrestling since 2019, Marshall recently took to social media to share the shocking news that he'll be departing the promotion soon. While he never captured gold across his run, he was an integral part of many backstage operations.

Matt Hardy recently took to social media to comment on the heartfelt post that QT Marshall penned on X about his AEW exit.

"Thank you @QTMarshall!" Hardy posted.

Interestingly, Marshall recently lost the AAA Latin American Championship after a 99-day reign. Could this be setting him up for a jump to a more exclusive promotion, such as WWE, where he could join Cody Rhodes? Only time will tell.

AEW reportedly tried to secure QT Marshall to a longer deal

While his exit from All Elite Wrestling might have come as a surprise to fans, it might just have been something that was brewing for a long time. According to a September report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, at the time, the promotion was pushing to get the star secured to a lengthy deal despite having him signed to a brief contract.

"QT Marshall signed a short-term extension as his current deal has expired. The extension is only until the end of the year and they are negotiating a new long-term deal at the same time. Marshall, besides being a television competitor is a VP with the company handling a lot of different hats including being one of Tony Khan’s key guys in creative," Meltzer said.

It remains to be seen whether or not he'll end up jumping to WWE or another promotion. Only time will tell, but QT Marshall might just have bigger aspirations that couldn't have been fulfilled in AEW.