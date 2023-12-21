Matt Riddle's AEW debut to leave fans startled? Exploring the possibility

The former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle, who was recently released from the Stamford-based promotion following the TKO merger, could make his much-anticipated AEW debut in a surprising fashion.

It can't be denied that Matt Riddle is one of the most gifted talents in pro wrestling who also had a decent MMA career. His wrestling career was on an upward spiral during his time in the WWE. Riddle got over with the fans through his pairing with Randy Orton, forming "RK-Bro." However, his behavior outside the ring led to his release.

As a result, Riddle was one of the several superstars who were let go by WWE after the company's merger with UFC to form 'TKO Group Holdings.' Fans were shocked to hear the news as The Original Bro was one of the rising stars. Meanwhile, Riddle has been rumored to make his AEW debut since his release a few months ago.

Expand Tweet

Assuming Riddle is set to make his All Elite debut, the best way to introduce him will be revealing him as "The Devil." Now, this might sound crazy, but the former WWE Superstar being The Devil will be an unexpected surprise that could bring more eyes to the product.

Riddle is definitely a big star in the realm of wrestling, and his abilities in the ring and character work are universally admired. Therefore, Tony Khan giving him such a big role amid the rumored AEW debut could be a career breakthrough for Riddle.

Matt Riddle on his future wrestling plans after WWE release

It seems Matt Riddle is not slowing down even after his heartbreaking release from the WWE. During an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, Riddle opened up on his future plans in wrestling:

“I would say I am going to keep wrestling you know, I’m really good at it so probably keep doing that, do some things I haven’t done before. I haven’t wrestled in New Japan [Pro Wrestling] so that’s on the bucket list for 2024 amongst other things. I don’t know, Kenny [Omega] is hurt now, that was sad, I really wanted to wrestle him and after my release I thought that might be an opportunity…"

Meanwhile, Riddle continues to train hard and has been making appearances here and there. Only time will tell where The Original Bro ends up after his WWE release.

Are you a fan of Matt Riddle's work? Let us know in the comments section below.