Who is The Devil in AEW? Looking into the possibilities

On the September 27 edition of AEW Dynamite, a group of masked men attacked Jay White to end the show in a cliffhanger. Since that show, fans couldn't help but think who the Devil might be.

After the attack, White immediately panned his way to the AEW World Champion MJF because the Salt of the Earth had worn the exact mask several times. However, he declined the claims after saying the Devil mask was stolen at the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

The mystery man has since attacked The Acclaimed and Maxwell on different occasions. On the latest edition of Dynamite, MJF was struck again by henchmen backstage before his scheduled tag team match alongside Samoa Joe against the masked men took place.

Fans have been speculating who could be behind the mask. Different theories included MJF, Adam Cole, Wardlow, Jack Perry, and even Britt Baker. CM Punk was also on the list of these speculations, but the rumors turned out to be false following his WWE return.

Expand Tweet

Fans are still wondering who could be unveiled as the Devil.

Eric Bischoff thinks 'The Devil' Storyline is going too long

The masked man first appeared in September, and the identity still hasn't been unveiled.

While speaking on 83 weeks, Eric Bischoff criticized the storyline, saying the plot has run its course.

"That is so bad. It was a bad idea that’s getting worse by the day because the longer it goes, the more anticlimactic it’s going to be. I think once [CM] Punk shows up at Survivor Series, whoever’s behind the mask is going to be a popcorn fart. It’s not going to matter. It’s going to be something that people are going to hopefully forget very quickly. It’s already gone on too long. If it’s Jungle Jack Perry, I’m sorry, it’s horribly bad," said Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff also said that Jack Perry being revealed as the masked man would not amaze the fans.

Who do you think is the Devil? Let us know in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here