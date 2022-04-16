Details on John Cena personally reaching out to AEW star to praise him 

AEW star Max Caster recently revealed that John Cena first reached out to him personally before praising him in a recent interview.

A few weeks ago, the 16-time WWE Champion stated that he was very impressed with Caster's raps and that he was a "gifted" performer. For those unaware, Cena also had a gimmick similar to that of Max Caster, Dr.Thuganomics, during the early phases of his storied wrestling career.

Appearing in a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, The Acclaimed member finally broke silence regarding Cena's praises. Caster disclosed that the WWE legend had been very nice to him and that he personally reached out to him before talking about him in the interview.

Furthermore, the AEW star added that he never wanted to be better than Cena in rapping but didn't want people to say he was ripping off the latter's gimmick.

"John has been very, very nice to me and when he didn’t need to. He reached out and he made that public so I’m allowed to say it now so he reached out and then he said things publicly about me in Forbes and that means a lot to me. So, it’s never been about beating him in a rap battle. It’s about trying to get past the point of people saying I’m a Thuganomics rip-off.” (H/T - POST Wrestling)

MJF also recently praised John Cena

It's no secret that Cena is one of the most revered figures in the pro wrestling business, with his influence cutting across promotions. MJF is one among the many performers who admire the Cenation Leader.

Last month, The Pinnacle leader stated he loved "John Cena to death" and recalled the wonderful experience with him when they happened to meet.

"And the thing is, Roddy Piper - one of my all-time favorites outside of John Cena. Love John Cena to death. You know John? (MJF asks Freddie Prinze Jr.) But the thing you have to understand is that's the price of greatness. You're not always going to get along with people, that's why me and John got along so well the one time I met up with him when I did extra work," said MJF.

Cena was last seen in a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2021, where he failed to win the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

