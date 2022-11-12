"Maybe this isn't working out" - Jim Cornette on whether Tony Khan should fire 3-time WWE World Champion from AEW

Jim Cornette has discussed whether or not Tony Khan should consider firing Jeff Hardy from AEW.

Hardy has been suspended from the promotion since he was arrested for DUI in June. He was scheduled to compete alongside his brother Matt to challenge for the AEW tag titles but his arrest called his career to a halt. The Charismatic Enigma is yet to return to the company after entering a rehab program.

Jim Cornette addressed the Rainbow-Haired Warrior's situation during a recent episode of the Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast. He questioned whether or not Tony Khan will or has even made the decision to fire Hardy, as it may be the best decision for all involved:

"So I don't- and we don't know what his current contractual situation is, I assume whatever contract he signed at the start is still in effect, but with all this, that's gone on, did Tony just say you know maybe this isn't working out? Who knows. I don't know that it's, you know it may be worth it business-wise, I mean my God, who else have they got that can even get the interest that Jeff can get but is it best for Jeff?" Cornette said. (1:02-1:34)

Hardy was reportedly planned to win the tag titles alongside his brother prior to his arrest, but plans were nixed as a result of his forced absence.

AEW star Jeff Hardy is scheduled for legal proceedings later this month

It was reported last month that pre-trial hearings were due to take place October 19th after an originally scheduled August 17th date. However, proceedings were postponed after Hardy's lawyer filed a motion to push back the hearing.

Prosecutors agreed after Hardy's attorney "provided extensive mitigation materials to the counsel for the state." It was further mentioned that both camps would need additional time to arrange a "potential pre-trial resolution," meaning that a plea deal is being worked out to avoid a trial.

The hearing is now supposed to take place on November 17th.

