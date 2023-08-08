Megastar dares WWE to sign him; threatens to "torture" the entire roster and "make life f**king hell" for all of them

With Ronda Rousey seemingly seeing no reason to stay in the pro wrestling business anymore, another UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal is looking to make a crossover to WWE.

Masvidal, who retired from mixed martial arts earlier this year, has made several sporadic appearances in AEW. The star's first outing in a pro wrestling capacity was during the Grand Slam episode of Rampage in 2021, which saw him and the American Top Team lay waste to Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.

He used his famous high knee to knock out Le Champion, the same move that KO'd Ben Askren in five seconds. Though it didn't lead to a match, the 38-year-old fighter managed to get under the skin of Jericho.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Jorge Masvidal said he'd be open to joining the sports entertainment juggernaut if the money was right:

“If the shoe fits, wear it. I’m very busy, but if the compensation makes sense, then let’s do it (…). If the WWE wants a savage like me, then sign me up. I’ll go over to WWE and domesticate those guys," Masvidal said.

The MMA fighter also noted that he'd torture the entire roster if he got the opportunity to work under Triple H's regime:

"I love fighting. If I go to WWE, I’ll put a hurting on them every night. I’ll torture them, make life f**king hell for all of them. No one over there can beat me.”

Will Jorge Masvidal choose WWE over AEW?

The chances of Jorge Madvidal returning to AEW are slim to none.

In an interview with Jim Varsallone, the MMA fighter revealed that it is unlikely that the Tony Khan-led company will welcome him back with open arms after he hurt Chris Jericho on purpose:

"I can’t tell you that I’ll be in the show or involved in the show, but as a fan, I’ll definitely be there. If they got time to include this guy because they know that when I come for these wrestlers, none of that fake stuff, I’m trying to hurt them for real. Ask Chris Jericho, ask anybody that gets in the way, I'm trying to hurt them for real. So, if they want that heat again, it’s cool. But I don’t think they wanna see me back in there after what I did," Masvidal said.

With Masvidal having a brush with the law for allegedly attacking Colby Covington last year, it will be interesting to see if that will thwart him from potentially working for WWE.