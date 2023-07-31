Jorge Masvidal and 4 other UFC fighters who had late career resurgences

The UFC is not the kindest promotion when it comes to how it treats its fighters. Some have been cut from the roster for losing as little as three consecutive fights. In other cases, aging legends on losing streaks are used as stepping stools for younger talents that the promotion sees dollar signs in.

The older a fighter gets, the more likely they are to find themselves on losing streaks or struggling, when they were previously riding the momentum of a win streak. Tony Ferguson is a prime example of such a fighter. But what of others? What of UFC fighters who peaked late into their careers?

What of the fighters who had little renown in the first half of their career before achieving the height of their success later into their run as mixed martial artists? This list goes over five such cases.

#5. Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, former UFC light heavyweight

One of the greatest power-punchers in contemporary history was the late Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson. However, the first half of his career was marred by weight-cutting controversies that saw him get booted from the promotion due to his perceived unprofessionalism.

He was a welterweight, missed weight, made an attempt at middleweight and missed weight again. He lost a bout to Vitor Belfort to go 10-4 before being released from the UFC. But after debuting at light heavyweight and amassing a 6-fight win streak elsewhere, he was re-signed and reached new career heights.

'Rumble's' return was successful, as he won three consecutive fights to earn a title bout against Daniel Cormier. While he tasted defeat, he mounted another three-fight win streak to earn a rematch. But he came up short again. Still, two title fights en route to becoming a fan-favorite knockout artist was a great feat given his past.

#4. Robbie Lawler, former UFC welterweight

Robbie Lawler has had two distinct UFC runs throughout his career. His first tenure with the promotion stretched from 2002 to 2004, leading to four wins and three losses. After exiting it on a two-fight losing streak, he dabbled in various promotions before settling in Strikeforce.

There, he won three fights and lost five. By then, no one expected great things from 'Ruthless.' He was fun to watch but no one regarded him as an elite fighter. He would never, in anyone's eyes, be a world champion in a premier organization. That, however, all changed when he re-signed with the promotion.

On this second run, Lawler realized one of MMA's few Cinderella moments when he embarked on a highly successful stretch that culminated with the unthinkable: he won UFC welterweight gold. Afterwards, he successfully defended his title against Rory MacDonald in one of the greatest fights of all time.

#3. Nate Diaz, former UFC lightweight/welterweight

Some might find it strange to picture a world where Nate Diaz isn't the most famous Diaz brother. But in the pre-Conor McGregor era of the sport, this was the case. Nick Diaz was the more well-known fighter, especially due to his legendary feud with the great Georges St-Pierre.

Little brother Nate Diaz, on the other hand, was a middle of the park fighter. He won some fights and lost a few. At one point, he had nearly half as many losses as he had wins. Despite once fighting for the lightweight title against Benson Henderson, he largely flew under the radar, finding mixed success.

Dana White infamously described him as someone who didn't move the needle. Little did anyone know, that Nate Diaz's decision to fight Conor McGregor on short-notice, and win, would catapult him into superstardom. He became a millionaire, PPV draw, and one of the few non-champions to headline a PPV.

#2. Jan Błachowicz, UFC light heavyweight

The first half of Jan Błachowicz's UFC career was not what he had hoped it to be. As a former KSW light heavyweight champion, he came into the promotion with a fair bit of hype. Unfortunately, after finding success in his promotional debut against Ilir Latifi, he suffered two back-to-back defeats.

While he briefly snapped his losing streak with a win, he was back to his losing ways, even losing to Patrick Cummins, of all fighters, a man who retired with a 10-7 record. At that point, no one saw much success in the Polish power-puncher's future. But, he suddenly turned things around, embarking on a long win streak.

A brief loss to Thiago Santos derailed his run, but he subsequently built another win streak, eventually capturing the UFC light heavyweight title against the heavily favored Dominick Reyes. At 37 years old, six years after his promotional debut, Jan Błachowicz had finally realized his combat sports dreams.

#1. Jorge Masvidal, former UFC lightweight/welterweight

For most of his career, Jorge Masvidal seemed doomed to end his tenure as a fighter in relative obscurity. He was regarded as a journeyman, reliable but far from impressive. He had double digit losses and never touched UFC gold. Furthermore, he was on no one's radar. He was merely a name on the roster.

But in 2019, everything changed. Much closer to the end of his career than its beginning, 'Gamebred' caught lightning in a bottle, KO'ing Darren Till, before scoring the fastest knockout in promotional history against Ben Askren. After that fateful fight, he reached the summit of his career against Nate Diaz.

The two men squared off for the inaugural 'BMF' title, which Masvidal won via TKO. The win turned him into a PPV star, as his short-notice bout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 sold 1.3 million PPV buys. Unfortunately, a dispiriting losing streak came afterwards, before he eventually retired from the sport.

