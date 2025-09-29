Mercedes Mone, Austin Gunn, and others react to WWE legend's major health update amid AEW hiatus

Injuries are inevitable in professional wrestling. Several names from AEW and WWE are currently sidelined because of it. One of the biggest All Elite Wrestling stars, Dustin Rhodes, recently underwent double knee replacement surgery. The 56-year-old is recovering well, and hopefully, he will make a comeback soon.

A few hours ago, the former Intercontinental Champion released a statement on Instagram, providing fans with an update on his recovery. The veteran wrote that his return journey is long, but he is feeling positive. He also jokingly claimed that he was better than Billy Gunn and wrote that he's the best over-55 wrestler ever.

"Update: Knees are still in pain but getting better by the day. Tough month. All in all, Rehab is going well and pushing through. Long way to go but positive I will be better than ever when I return. Why, grit, work ethic, passion and love for wrestling. Don't tell @RealBillyGunn, but I am the best over 55 ever!!!!!" wrote Dustin.

Several popular names, such as Mercedes Mone, Truth Magnum, Brian Cage, Red Velvet, and more, 'liked' the legend's Instagram post. Furthermore, Billy Gunn's son, Austin Gunn, found this post hilarious and commented on it.

Stars react to Dustin Rhodes' statement. (Images via his Instagram)

AEW star Dustin Rhodes sent a message after becoming the TNT Champion at All In: Texas

At All In: Texas, Dustin Rhodes shocked the world by defeating Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, and Kyle Fletcher and becoming the new AEW TNT Champion.

After winning gold, the 56-year-old released a statement on Instagram stating that anything is possible at any age in the world of wrestling.

"56!! Anything and I mean ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!" wrote the former WWE star.

Kyle Fletcher eventually dethroned The Natural and became the new AEW TNT Champion on Collision. Hopefully, the two juggernauts will someday lock horns again.

