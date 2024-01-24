Mercedes Mone could become the new AEW Women's Champion by March this year, boldly claims legend (Exclusive)

Mercedes Mone may be poised to become the new AEW Women's Champion by March of this year, according to a wrestling legend. The former WWE Superstar is one of wrestling's most highly sought-after free agents, and speculations on her future destination are circulating widely.

Mercedes Mone walked out of Stamford-based promotion in May 2022 owing to creative differences with the company alongside her tag team partner Naomi. Mone shocked the world by appearing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, coming face to face with then-IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI, whom she later defeated for the title at Battle in the Valley in February 2023.

The 31-year-old star defended the title successfully against AZM and Hazuki at Sakura Genesis before losing it to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom in April 2023. Mone has been out of action since May 2023 due to an injury she suffered during her match against Willow Nightingale at NJPW STRONG Resurgence.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo voiced his opinion after being asked if Mone could become the Women's World Champion of the company in under nine months if she signs with Tony Khan. Russo claimed that the former Sasha Banks will become champion by March 2024.

"Oh, definitely under. Oh my god, yes, she'll, she'll be women's champion by.. March 1st... Oh, yeah."

Russo also added:

"[It's] the brand new toy! It's the brand new toy, bro, come on!" [From 07:58 to 08:10]

The comment alludes to opinions regarding the oversaturation of talent in the AEW roster and instances of recently introduced talent ending up lost in the shuffle despite a heavy initial push.

Wrestling veteran shared his insight on Mercedes Mone's talks with AEW's Tony Khan

Former WWE writer recently revealed his insight on Mercedes Mone's negotiations with AEW President Tony Khan.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, WCW veteran shared his opinions on Mercedes Mone's potential signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has fueled speculations on the subject of her future in wrestling, although according to recent reports, Mone may be imminently AEW-bound.

Russo said that Mone may choose AEW over WWE because Tony Khan may have presented a better financial offer than the latter in comparison.

"There's no question in my mind that she went to Tony Khan and said WWE offered me X amount of dollars and Tony Khan went above and beyond that and you know, from a business perspective, She went with more money rightfully so. As long as that money was guaranteed, I would do the exact same thing so good for her." [From 03:46 to 04:25]

Check out the entire video:

Do you think Mercedes Mone will debut before Revolution 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Goldberg in AEW? Vince Russo pitches a brilliant debut idea | Writing with Russo.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive video and give a H/T credit to Sportskeeda for transcription.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.