Mercedes Mone breaks silence after ending 1,100-day streak outside AEW 

Mercedes Mone recently tied a legendary record she has wanted to break by winning another title outside of AEW. The CEO has now broken her silence on her latest accomplishment on social media.Mercedes Mone declared earlier that she wanted to smash Ultimo Dragon's record by holding 10 championships at the same time. With nine belts from various promotions already to her name, the former Sasha Banks traveled to Denmark this past Friday, where she defeated Aliss Ink and ended her over 1,100-day streak to become the new BODYSLAM Women's Champion. Mercedes celebrated her victory afterward by showcasing all ten of her titles backstage. Now, &quot;Ten Belts&quot; Mone has taken to X/Twitter, reminding her fans to congratulate her for tying Ultimo Dragon's record and for being on her way to breaking it, just as she promised.&quot;Don’t forget to congratulate me 🤑🎉🔟,&quot; wrote Mone.Check out Mercedes' tweet below:Earlier this week, the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner successfully defended her TBS Championship against the debuting Lacey Lane on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.AEW star Mercedes Mone wants to return to JapanShortly after leaving WWE, Mercedes Mone made her debut in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in January 2023 at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she confronted Kairi Sane, whom she defeated at NJPW Battle in the Valley to become the new IWGP Women's Champion. She successfully defended the title in a three-way match against AZM and Hazuki at Sakura Genesis in Tokyo before eventually losing it to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom towards the end of April.The Boss has continued to perform under the New Japan banner periodically, and last competed in the Land of the Rising Sun at AEW x NJPW x CMLL Wrestle Dynasty 2025 earlier this year. During a recent Instagram live session, Mercedes revealed that she misses wrestling in Japan and expressed interest in being part of Wrestle Kingdom 20.&quot;I miss Japan. I really, really want to go back to Japan. I'm definitely hoping for Wrestle Kingdom,&quot; said The CEO.Self Made AO 💫 @KXNGAOLINKMercedes Moné says that she really misses Japan and that she is hoping to work Wrestle Kingdom! Wrestle Kingdom 20 is Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement show and is on pace to be the best selling WK of all time. It would be amazing to see Mercedes wrestle in that environment 🔥It remains to be seen which title belt Mone will have her eyes on next.