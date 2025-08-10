Mercedes Mone calls upon real-life boyfriend after getting involved in an altercation with male AEW star

  • home icon
By Karan Raj
Published Aug 10, 2025 13:46 GMT
Mercedes Mone is the reigning TBS champion in AEW [Image credits: Mone's X]

Mercedes Mone was recently involved in an altercation with a top male AEW star. The CEO decided to call for backup in the form of her real-life boyfriend, The Beast Mortos.

Mercedes Mone is one of the best women's wrestlers alive today. She is a global star and currently holds eight belts across multiple international wrestling promotions. One of those titles is the TBS Championship, which she will defend at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 PPV later this month. Ahead of Collision last night, Mone caught attention online for an intriguing interaction with All Elite Wrestling star Kevin Knight.

The JetSpeed member had taken to X (fka Twitter) to post a mirror selfie after a workout session, along with the promotional poster of his recently concluded trio's match against LFI on Collision. In that post, Knight stated that his workout was sponsored by Mercedes Mone. This prompted a response from the reigning TBS Champion, who called out to her real-life boyfriend, The Beast Mortos.

Check out Mone's tweet below:

Mercedes Mone recently made a huge appearance outside AEW

Mercedes Mone was in attendance at MPX Wrestling's all-women Who Runs The World event, which happened on August 9 in Texas. The CEO was seen in a segment with ROH Women's World Champion Athena, where she attempted to teach The Fallen Goddess her 'CEO dance.' However, Athena left the ring after a few seconds, as she couldn't match Mone's tempo.

Meanwhile, Mone is set to defend her TBS championship in a Fatal 4-Way match. Her challengers will include one star from Tony Khan's promotion and one each from CMLL and Stardom, respectively. So far, only the All Elite Wrestling representative has been revealed as Alex Windsor. Last Wednesday, Mone confronted Windsor after she won her qualifying match for the opportunity.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan plans on keeping the title on Mercedes Mone after Forbidden Door.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
