Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) makes a bold prediction ahead of major match on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Moné has just reacted after Tony Khan announced a huge match-up on AEW Dynamite.

The CEO has been treated like a top star despite having just arrived in the promotion. She also revealed that she wanted AEW to become a global revolution.

Since her arrival, Moné has seemingly ignited a feud with TBS Champion Julia Hart. Also, she has been cautious about Willow Nightingale, the star who had previously injured her while in NJPW, and who seemingly wants to attack her.

Recently, the AEW President announced a four-way match on the upcoming Dynamite episode to decide the No. 1 contender for the TBS Title. The title bout will take place on Dynasty pay-per-view. The four women battling on Wednesday for the opportunity are Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, Anna Jay, and Willow Nightingale, with The CEO calling the action from the commentator's desk.

Following the announcement, the former WWE Superstar took to Twitter and reacted to this huge match-up.

"This 4 way is gonna be Moné #CEO," Mercedes shared.

Mercedes Moné suspects that Willow Nightingale purposefully caused her injury

The CEO had suffered an injury during her bout with Willow while she was working with NJPW. Speaking with ESPN, the former WWE Superstar stated she was unsure if she slipped or Willow pushed her.

"I can’t watch that video back. It scares me. I don’t know if I slipped. I don’t know if it was a freak accident. I don’t know if Willow pushed me on purpose. I really don’t know. It was the hardest time of my life. I was so confused. I had so many goals of going to Mexico, the [United Kingdom], Japan, all over the United States. But I think maybe my body and the universe was just like, 'Maybe you need to slow down. You’re not done healing inside,'" Mercedes said.

The ankle injury had healed in 10 months despite her being told that it could end her career. After a prolonged break, Mercedes finally showed up at AEW Dynamite: Big Business and is now raring to go against all challengers in the women's division in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

