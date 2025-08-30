Mercedes Mone on who is her only friend in wrestling; major WWE names snubbed?

AEW star Mercedes Mone is a modern-day great. Not only is she the reigning TBS Champion, but she has eight other titles to her name. She is the CMLL World Women's Champion, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, the EWA Women's Champion, and more.

The former Sasha Banks has been wrestling for over fifteen years. She achieved immense success in WWE as she held the Women's Championship five times and the Women's World Championship once. Throughout her journey, she made several friends. However, she recently made a shocking revelation on her Instagram story. The CEO stated that her only friend in the industry is the English professional wrestler, Kanji.

Mone claims that Kanji is her only friend in wrestling. (Image via Mone's Instagram story)

Like The CEO, Kanji was once under WWE's banner. She briefly appeared on NXT UK, but her overall time in the company is forgettable. The relationship between Mone and the 31-year-old strengthened in recent months. Even though she is a free agent, she is a regular on Revolution Pro Wrestling. At RevPro High Stakes 2025, she locked horns with Mone for the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title but failed to defeat her.

Has Mercedes Mone replaced Bayley as her best friend? Or was her statement made in kayfabe? Hopefully, we will get the answer soon.

Mercedes Mone wants to smash Ultimo Dragon's record

Legendary professional wrestler Ultimo Dragon once held ten titles simultaneously. Interestingly, on the recent episode of Dynamite, The CEO said that she intends to smash the Japanese star's record.

Nine-belt Mone warned every woman in the industry with a title. She said that she was coming to end their reign and add their belt to her collection.

"Ultimo Dragon had 10 titles, and I'm going to smash that record, so to any woman out there with a title out there, I am coming for you. And you are going to love the taste of Moné." she said.

Mercedes Mone can talk the talk. But can she walk the walk? Only time will tell.

