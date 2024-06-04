Mercedes Mone issues warning to popular sports personality

As a proud Bostonian, Mercedes Mone is joining her hometown in cheering on the Boston Celtics as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. However, the reigning TBS Champion is not too happy with popular sports analyst Stephen A. Smith, who recently stirred controversy with some comments about Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

Smith has gone back and forth with Brown and his fans but recently tried to bury the hatchet. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone has been enjoying her first title run in All Elite Wrestling after winning the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing 2024.

Mone is looking forward to the NBA Finals, but she doesn't seem to have forgiven Stephen A. Smith, as she told TMZ Sports:

"I'm wearing green for a reason. We are the city of champions for a reason. There is a reason why I put the boss in Boston. Stephen Smith, whatever his name is, he wants to say that Jaylen Brown has a big ego. He has a big ego. He can't even be a superstar. I've done and dealt with haters my whole career. Jaylen Brown goes out there and shows that he is a champion. Every single game. So just prepare for another championship from Boston Bay because we're going to go out there and we're going to get it," Mercedes said.

When asked what would happen to Smith if he showed up on AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone was quick and to the point:

"Oh, he's about to get bankrupt. That's for sure." (H/T - Fightful)

Mercedes Mone on choosing AEW over WWE

The former Sasha Banks shocked the wrestling world when she made her All Elite debut at Dynamite: Big Business back in March. It took The CEO a couple of months to get into the ring, but she's now rolling with a successful TBS Championship reign.

Mone has big dreams in AEW, which she highlighted to TMZ Sports. In the same interview, she pointed to All Elite Wrestling's roster and bevy of partnerships as reasons why she chose to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"AEW is legit changing the game in wrestling. It's the first competition for WWE in a very, very long time. AEW is where the BEST WRESTLE. You have me, Ospreay, Omega, Swerve, Willow. I can go on and on and on. If there wasn't an AEW... where would these people be? Where would I be? We're so thankful for AEW. Somebody from Stardom, New Japan, CMLL... the dreams here in AEW are just so endless,” Mercedes said.

Mercedes Mone defended her title against Skye Blue on last week's episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. Whether The CEO can hang onto the championship as Forbidden Door, All In, and All Out approach remains to be seen.

