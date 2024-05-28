"Hold me accountable for what I actually say" - Stephen A. Smith vehemently pleads he meant no harm towards Jaylen Brown over 'source' report saga

Stephen A. Smith continued to plead that he meant no harm when he revealed what a source had to say about Jaylen Brown. Smith also explained his side on his YouTube show, praising the Boston Celtics star for all the things he has done on and off the court.

The eccentric ESPN analyst is still being criticized by some fans for revealing one of his source's thoughts on Brown. He wanted things to be clearer after the Celtics star and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas had called him out for it on social media. Some even want Smith to reveal his source.

Here's what Stephen A. said on his show:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He is a conscientious observer, and you know how a lot of people in America feel about conscientious observers. People who are willing to be social activists, whose hearts are in the right place, who care about the desolate and disenfranchised like Jaylen Brown does.

Trending

"There's a legitimate argument that could be made that is what caused Jaylen Brown in the eyes of people. They don't want him to get the shine that he deserves because of how principled, how decent, how good he is. How is that us throwing shade on him?" [30:35 - onwards]

He added:

"I'm getting to a point now where I'm just not going to be responding to a lot of these people that's saying this bullshit. Because I just got better things to do with my time.

"I'm almost at the point perk where I'm begging people. Hold me accountable for what I actually say and mean.

Stephen A. Smith has stood firm in telling the source's take on national television. Smith claimed that he was just doing his job as a journalist and meant no harm. He even pointed out defending Jaylen Brown, who he thinks is one of the most underrated players in the league.

Jaylen Brown, Isiah Thomas respond to Stephen A. Smith

Despite being in the middle of the Eastern Conference finals, Jaylen Brown got word of what Stephen A. Smith's source had to say about him. Brown wants Smith to reveal the name of the source, who thought that the Boston Celtics superstar has an "I am better than you" attitude.

Detroit Pistons legend and two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas also defended Brown, who he has mentored over the years. Thomas called Brown a friend and suggested that the source was completely wrong about his take on the three-time NBA All-Star.

Brown remains the only player in NBA history to sign a $300 million contract. He's one of the best players in the league but missed the All-NBA teams this season. He still has critics but has continued to prove them wrong in the 2024 NBA playoffs.