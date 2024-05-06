Mercedes Moné, Nicholas Jackson, and others react to 26-year-old AEW star's dangerous spot with former WWE star Samoa Joe

A 26-year-old AEW star was involved in a dangerous spot with former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe on last week's Dynamite. The star in question is Private Party's Isiah Kassidy.

After his title loss at Dynasty, Samoa Joe was absent from TV for a couple of weeks. He returned to programming on the May 1 edition of the Wednesday Night show, where he faced Kassidy in a singles bout.

At one point in the match, the wrestling fans saw Brother Zay trying to take out Joe with a high-flying move. Joe's quick reflexes didn't betray him, and he dodged the move successfully. This resulted in Isiah suffering a nasty landing on the floor.

The Private Party member shared a clip of the segment on his Instagram account. AEW stars like Mercedes Moné, Nicholas Jackson, and others commented on his post.

Ethan Page's comment read, "Do u tho?"

"RIP," Mercedes Mone wrote under the post.

Nicholas Jackson commented: "Omg."

Meanwhile, top AEW stars like Sammy Guevara, Kyle O'Reilly, Bryan Cage, and more like Kassidy's post.

Comments and Reactions on Isiah Kassidy's post.

AEW's Nicholas Jackson acknowledges WWE's Pat McAfee making fun of Tony Khan

The Young Bucks attacked Tony Khan on Dynamite a few weeks ago. Following the attack, the company's President did a great job selling his neck injury. He was also spotted wearing a neck brace at the NFL draft.

When Pat McAfee saw TK selling his injury, he made a lighthearted joke about him. Nicholas Jackosn took notice of it, and instead of defending his boss, he chose to side with the WWE star as a display of true heel character.

Nicholas shared the reel where the former football punter was poking fun at the AEW head honcho on his Instagram story. The EVPs and their Elite stablemates have taken over the company amid Tony Khan's absence. It remains to be seen how the heel faction is going to abuse its authoritative powers going forward.