Mercedes Mone and Renee Paquette react to former WWE Champion's heartbreaking update

A former WWE Champion recently shared a heartbreaking personal update online, which received reactions from many, including AEW's Mercedes Mone and Renee Paquette.

Ad

The champion in question is Sheamus, who has won the WWE Championship three times and is also a former World Heavyweight Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. The Celtic Warrior, who is currently on a hiatus from the sports entertainment juggernaut, has achieved veteran status in the company, having performed on the promotion's main roster since 2009. Yesterday, Sheamus took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update, sharing that his dog Betty had passed away. In his post, the 47-year-old has written an incredibly heartfelt tribute that captured Betty's journey from being discarded by her previous owners to finding a home with him. The post naturally got a lot of love from many pro-wrestling personalities, including two AEW stars, Renee Paquette and Mercedes Mone.

Ad

Trending

In their comments, Paquette expressed her condolences by saying she felt "sorry," while the CEO shared a heart emoji and a folded hands emoji.

"Ugh I’m sorry ❤️", wrote Paquette

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

"❤️🙏🏾," Mone shared

You can check out their comments below, and Sheamus's post on IG here.

Mone and Paquette's comments [Screengrabs taken from Instagram]

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette celebrates AEW milestone.

Renee Paquette recently reached a significant milestone in AEW. On October 13, the 40-year-old completed three whole years with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Paquette burst onto the scene in WWE and wore many hats during her time in the promotion, including backstage interviewer, anchor, and even ringside commentator. To commemorate her three years in AEW, Paquette took to X and responded to a clip of her debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

"This was a fun day! 🥰 happy 3 years @AEW," Renee wrote on X

In AEW, Renee plays a vital role as a backstage interviewer and also the host of the series "Close Up with Renee", which is a regular on AEW's YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences