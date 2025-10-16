Mercedes Mone and Renee Paquette react to former WWE Champion's heartbreaking update

A former WWE Champion recently shared a heartbreaking personal update online, which received reactions from many, including AEW's Mercedes Mone and Renee Paquette.
The champion in question is Sheamus, who has won the WWE Championship three times and is also a former World Heavyweight Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. The Celtic Warrior, who is currently on a hiatus from the sports entertainment juggernaut, has achieved veteran status in the company, having performed on the promotion's main roster since 2009. Yesterday, Sheamus took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update, sharing that his dog Betty had passed away. In his post, the 47-year-old has written an incredibly heartfelt tribute that captured Betty's journey from being discarded by her previous owners to finding a home with him. The post naturally got a lot of love from many pro-wrestling personalities, including two AEW stars, Renee Paquette and Mercedes Mone.
In their comments, Paquette expressed her condolences by saying she felt "sorry," while the CEO shared a heart emoji and a folded hands emoji.
"Ugh I’m sorry ❤️", wrote Paquette
"❤️🙏🏾," Mone shared
You can check out their comments below, and Sheamus's post on IG here.
Former WWE personality Renee Paquette celebrates AEW milestone.
Renee Paquette recently reached a significant milestone in AEW. On October 13, the 40-year-old completed three whole years with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Paquette burst onto the scene in WWE and wore many hats during her time in the promotion, including backstage interviewer, anchor, and even ringside commentator. To commemorate her three years in AEW, Paquette took to X and responded to a clip of her debut in All Elite Wrestling.
"This was a fun day! 🥰 happy 3 years @AEW," Renee wrote on X
In AEW, Renee plays a vital role as a backstage interviewer and also the host of the series "Close Up with Renee", which is a regular on AEW's YouTube channel.
